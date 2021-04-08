Temporary Road Closure - Upper Raby Road, Neston - 14-16 April

Published: 8th April 2021 21:01

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Trial Hole works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Upper Raby Road, Neston, commences Wednesday 14 April and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.