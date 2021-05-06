Temporary Road Closure - School Lane, Little Neston - 10-12 May

Published: 6th May 2021 09:40

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Utility works to be carried out by United Utilities Water.

The closure, on School Lane in Little Neston, commences Monday 10 May 2021 and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

