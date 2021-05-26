Temporary Road Closure - Lydiate Lane, Willaston - 1-3 June

Published: 26th May 2021 17:06

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable new gas service works to be carried out by Cadent.

The closure, on Lydiate Lane in Willaston, commences Tuesday 1 June 2021 and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.