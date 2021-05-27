Temporary Road Closure - Cottage Close, Neston - 1 June

Published: 27th May 2021 17:12

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Carriageway Defect Patching works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Cottage Close in Neston, commences Tuesday 1 June 2021 and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

