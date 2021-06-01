Temporary Road Closure - Bridge Street, Neston - 6 June

Published: 1st June 2021 15:11

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Footway Defect works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Bridge Street in Neston, commences Sunday 6 June 2021 and is anticipated to last for one day.

The closure affects one direction only between Station Road and Chester Road (towards Neston Town Centre)

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

