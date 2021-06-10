Temporary Road Closure - Mill Lane, Willaston - 15-17 June

Published: 10th June 2021 14:28

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Drainage works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Mill Lane in Willaston, commences Tuesday 15 June 2021 and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

