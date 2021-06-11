Overnight Road Closure - A540 Chester High Road, Neston - 12 August

Published: 30th July 2021 14:53

Temporary overnight road closure to come into force on Thursday 12 August from 7 pm - 6 am.

Local road closures are necessary for safety reasons, to enable surface treatment works to be carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council.

The schedule of works affects the A540 Chester High Road, Neston, the section to be closed is from the Hinderton Arms pub to Wood Park Farm.

This closure will temporarily prohibit/restrict traffic, as part of a wider programme lasting through to September 2021.

The overnight closure commences 7 pm, Thursday 12 August and will last through to 6am the next morning.

Alternative routes will be provided for vehicles as per the signed diversion on site.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Section of A540 affected illustrated below:

