The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Overnight Road Closure - A540 Chester High Road, Neston - 12 August

Published: 30th July 2021 14:53

Temporary overnight road closure to come into force on Thursday 12 August from 7 pm - 6 am.

Local road closures are necessary for safety reasons, to enable surface treatment works to be carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council.

The schedule of works affects the A540 Chester High Road, Neston, the section to be closed is from the Hinderton Arms pub to Wood Park Farm.

This closure will temporarily prohibit/restrict traffic, as part of a wider programme lasting through to September 2021.

The overnight closure commences 7 pm, Thursday 12 August and will last through to 6am the next morning.

Alternative routes will be provided for vehicles as per the signed diversion on site.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Section of A540 affected illustrated below:

Road Notice

Comments

It's only me
At 16:35 on 11th June 2021, It's only me commented:
The closures commence Monday 28 June 2021 and could last through to September.
I I take it this time scale is for all the works. Any chance of a more precise timescale for the A540?
John Cartlidge
At 21:20 on 11th June 2021, John Cartlidge commented:
Many thanks for the notice - we have a classic car event on 3rd July which would have used this stretch of the A540 - new route planned!
