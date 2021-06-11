  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Road Closures - A540 Chester High Road, Neston - from 28 June

Published: 11th June 2021 09:43

Temporary road closures are due to come into force on Monday 28 June.

Local road closures are necessary for safety reasons, to enable surface treatment works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Borough Council.

The closures commence Monday 28 June 2021 and could last through to September.

The schedule of works affects:

  • A41 Chester Road, Ledsham and Manor. Section Closed: Wetherby Way to Smith Lane.
  • A41 Chester Road, Ledsham and Manor. Section Closed: Backford Cross Roundabount to Hope Farm Road.
  • A41 Chester Road, Ledsham and Manor. Section Closed: Manor Lane to Hope Farm Road.
  • A540 Chester High Road, Neston. Section Closed: Hinderton Arms to Wood Park Farm.
  • Chester Road, Malpas. Section Closed: High Street to Post Office Lane.
  • Common Lane, Kelsall. Section Closed: Green Lane to Willington Road.

Each section of road will be closed for a maximum of 7 days within the notice period; the closure may be on consecutive days or on separate days depending upon site, weather conditions and works required.

Advance warning signs will be placed on site at least 7 days before the planned commencement of the works. Works will take place 7 days a week.

Alternative routes will be provided for vehicles as per the signed diversion on site.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Section of A540 affected is illustrated below:

Road Notice

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies