Road Closures - A540 Chester High Road, Neston - from 28 June

Published: 11th June 2021 09:43

Temporary road closures are due to come into force on Monday 28 June.

Local road closures are necessary for safety reasons, to enable surface treatment works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Borough Council.

The closures commence Monday 28 June 2021 and could last through to September.

The schedule of works affects:

A41 Chester Road, Ledsham and Manor. Section Closed: Wetherby Way to Smith Lane.



A41 Chester Road, Ledsham and Manor. Section Closed: Backford Cross Roundabount to Hope Farm Road.



A41 Chester Road, Ledsham and Manor. Section Closed: Manor Lane to Hope Farm Road.



A540 Chester High Road, Neston . Section Closed: Hinderton Arms to Wood Park Farm.



. Section Closed: Hinderton Arms to Wood Park Farm. Chester Road, Malpas. Section Closed: High Street to Post Office Lane.



Common Lane, Kelsall. Section Closed: Green Lane to Willington Road.



Each section of road will be closed for a maximum of 7 days within the notice period; the closure may be on consecutive days or on separate days depending upon site, weather conditions and works required.

Advance warning signs will be placed on site at least 7 days before the planned commencement of the works. Works will take place 7 days a week.

Alternative routes will be provided for vehicles as per the signed diversion on site.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Section of A540 affected is illustrated below:

