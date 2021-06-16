Temporary Road Closure - Boathouse Lane, Parkgate - 18 June

Published: 16th June 2021 11:54

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Carriageway Patch works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Boathouse Lane in Parkgate, commences Friday 18 June 2021 and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

