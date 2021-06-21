Temporary Road Closure - Street Hey Lane, Willaston - 28-30 June

Published: 21st June 2021 16:00

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable BT Openreach work works to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on Street Hey Lane in Willaston, commences 28 June 2021 and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.



