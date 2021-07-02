Temporary Road Closure - Mudhouse Lane, Burton -

Published: 2nd July 2021 16:31

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Cabling works works to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on Mudhouse Lane in Burton, commences Monday 12 July and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

