Temporary Road Closure - Buggen Lane, Neston - 14 July

Published: 6th July 2021 20:37

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable overhead cabling works to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on Buggen Lane in Neston, commences Wednesday 14 July and is anticipated to last 9.30am-3.30pm only.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.