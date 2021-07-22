Temporary Road Closure - Parkgate Road, Neston - 26 July

Published: 22nd July 2021 16:50

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to facilitate the removal of the temporary traffic management, works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Parkgate Road in Neston, commences Monday 26 July and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route suitable for all vehicles:

