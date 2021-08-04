Temporary Road Closure - Bushell Road and Mellock Lane, Neston - 19-22 August

Published: 4th August 2021 10:02

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable resurfacing works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Bushell Road Road and Mellock Lane in Neston, from the junction of Hinderton Road to the junction of John Yeoman Close, commences Thursday 19 August 2021 and is anticiptaed to last for four days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route suitable for all vehicles:

