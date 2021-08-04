Temporary Road Closure - Puddington Lane - 9 August

Published: 4th August 2021 18:58

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Cheshire West and Chester Council to carry out Highway Repair works.



The closure, on Puddington Lane, commences Monday 9 August 2021 and is anticiptaed to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

