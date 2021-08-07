Temporary Road Closure - Buggen Lane, Parkgate - 11 August

Published: 7th August 2021 12:11

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable replacement of highway gully, works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Buggen Lane in Parkgate, commences Wednesday 11 August 2021 and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.