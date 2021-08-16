Temporary Road Closure - Damhead Lane, Neston - 23-25 August

Published: 16th August 2021 11:17

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works to be carried out by United Utilities Water.

The closure, on Damhead Lane in Neston, commences Monday 23 August 2021 and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.