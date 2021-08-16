Temporary Road Closure - Raby Road, Neston - 29 August

Published: 16th August 2021 16:04

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Bridge Work and will be carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

The closure, on Raby Road in Neston, commences Sunday 29 August 2021 and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

