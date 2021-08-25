Temporary Road Closure - Quarry Road, Neston - 8 September

Published: 25th August 2021 21:04

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable new customer connection, works to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on Quarry Road in Neston, commences Wednesday 8 September 2021 and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

