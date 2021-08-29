Temporary Overnight Road Closure - Liverpool Road Road, Neston - 23 - 27 September, Nights Only

Published: 29th August 2021 21:36

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Resurfacing Works, works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Borough Council.

The closure, on Liverpool Road in Neston, commences Thursday 23 September 2021 and is anticipated to last for five days. The road will be closed overnight only (7pm - 6am).

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

