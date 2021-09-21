Temporary Road Closure - Boathouse Lane, Parkgate - 4 - 25 Oct

Published: 21st September 2021 15:07

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable gas works, works to be carried out by Cadent.

The closure, on Boathouse Lane in Parkgate, commences Monday 4 October 2021 and is anticipated to last for three weeks.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

