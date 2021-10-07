Temporary Road Closure - Heath Lane, Willaston - 11-12 Oct

Published: 7th October 2021 13:28

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable drainage works, to be carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The closure, on Heath Lane in Willaston, commences Monday 11th October 2021 and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.