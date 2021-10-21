Temporary Road Closure - New Hey Lane, Willaston - 1-5 November

Published: 21st October 2021 12:02

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable BT works, works to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on New Hey Lane in Willaston, commences Monday 1 November and is anticipated to last until 5 November.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

