Temporary Road Closure - Mill Lane, Little Neston - 28 October

Published: 21st October 2021 12:29

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable BT works, works to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on Mill Lane in Little Neston, commences Thursday 28 October and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

