Temporary Road Closure - Heath Lane, Willaston - 2-3 November

Published: 28th October 2021 20:59

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable drainage investigation works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Heath Lane in Willaston, commences Tuesday 2 November and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

