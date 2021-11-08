Temporary Road Closure - Burton Marsh Greenway, Little Neston - 22 November

Published: 8th November 2021 16:37

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable maintenance works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Burton Marsh Greenway in Little Neston, commences Tuesday 2 November and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

