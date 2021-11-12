Temporary Road Closure - Benty Heath Lane, Willaston - 15 November to 20 December

Published: 12th November 2021 16:59

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable connection works, works to be carried out by SP Energy Networks.

The closure, on Benty Heath Lane in Willaston, commences Monday 15 November and is anticipated to last for thirty five days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.