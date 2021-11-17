Temporary Road Closure - Leighton Chase, Neston - 22 November

Published: 17th November 2021 16:06

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works works to be carried out by Welsh Water.

The closure, on Leighton Chase in Neston, commences Monday 22 November and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.