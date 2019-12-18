  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Andrew's Estates

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Rubbish and Recyling Bin Collection Dates for Christmas and New Year in Neston

Published: 18th December 2019 07:11

Here are details of general waste, garden waste and recycling collections over Christmas and New Year in the Neston area. 

Christmas and New Year Rubbish Collections

If Monday December 23 would be your usual collection day, please put your bins out on Saturday December 21.

If your bins are due to be emptied on Tuesday December 24, please put them out instead on Monday December 23.

Bins due to be emptied on Monday December 30 or Tuesday December 31 - NO CHANGE.

Garden waste collections will be suspended for four weeks over Christmas, resuming on Monday 20 January 2020.

Operating hours at the Household Waste Recycling Centre at Clayhill :

Monday 8am - 4pm
Tuesday and Wednesday closed
Thursday and Friday 8am - 4pm
Saturday and Sunday 8am - 4pm

Closed: Christmas day, Boxing day and New Years day.

Recycle : Christmas cards, envelopes and non-metallic wrapping paper can all go in your Green box. Cardboard boxes should be flattened to fit inside the green box, please remove any plastic and polystyrene packaging first.  Larger boxes can either be ripped up into small enough pieces to go in the Green box or taken to the local waste and recycling centre.

Turkey bones and carcasses can go in your Brown food waste bin.

For more information, please telephone Cheshire West and Chester Council on 0300 123 7026 or visit the Cheshire West and Chester Council website. 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Shop, Eat, Drink & Stay in Neston | Lifestyle | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies