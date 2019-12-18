Rubbish and Recyling Bin Collection Dates for Christmas and New Year in Neston

Here are details of general waste, garden waste and recycling collections over Christmas and New Year in the Neston area.

If Monday December 23 would be your usual collection day, please put your bins out on Saturday December 21.

If your bins are due to be emptied on Tuesday December 24, please put them out instead on Monday December 23.

Bins due to be emptied on Monday December 30 or Tuesday December 31 - NO CHANGE.

Garden waste collections will be suspended for four weeks over Christmas, resuming on Monday 20 January 2020.

Operating hours at the Household Waste Recycling Centre at Clayhill :

Monday 8am - 4pm

Tuesday and Wednesday closed

Thursday and Friday 8am - 4pm

Saturday and Sunday 8am - 4pm

Closed: Christmas day, Boxing day and New Years day.

Recycle : Christmas cards, envelopes and non-metallic wrapping paper can all go in your Green box. Cardboard boxes should be flattened to fit inside the green box, please remove any plastic and polystyrene packaging first. Larger boxes can either be ripped up into small enough pieces to go in the Green box or taken to the local waste and recycling centre.

Turkey bones and carcasses can go in your Brown food waste bin.

For more information, please telephone Cheshire West and Chester Council on 0300 123 7026 or visit the Cheshire West and Chester Council website.

