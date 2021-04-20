Cheshire West and Chester Elections - What Do Your Candidates Say?

Published: 20th April 2021 19:20

AboutMyArea Neston invited candidates standing in the Cheshire West and Chester Council by-elections to tell you why they deserve your support.

We seek to give you the opportunity to see the candidates in each ward 'side-by-side', so that you can make an informed decision before you head for the polling station on Thursday 6 May.

There is one seat available in the Neston Ward. You can read all statements received by the deadline by clicking on the following link:

Statements are unedited - published as received. Where no statement has been received, it is noted under the relevant candidate's name.

YOUR VOTE MATTERS - the people who represent us at Cheshire West and Chester Council influence what happens locally, so please don't waste your vote.

