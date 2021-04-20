  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Cheshire West and Chester Elections - What Do Your Candidates Say?

Published: 20th April 2021 19:20

AboutMyArea Neston invited candidates standing in the Cheshire West and Chester Council by-elections to tell you why they deserve your support.

Elections

We seek to give you the opportunity to see the candidates in each ward 'side-by-side', so that you can make an informed decision before you head for the polling station on Thursday 6 May.

There is one seat available in the Neston Ward. You can read all statements received by the deadline by clicking on the following link:

Neston Ward

 Statements are unedited - published as received.  Where no statement has been received, it is noted under the relevant candidate's name.

YOUR VOTE MATTERS - the people who represent us at Cheshire West and Chester Council influence what happens locally, so please don't waste your vote.  

Comments

