Candidates Announced for 2021 Council By-Elections

Published: 18th April 2021 20:04

Candidates have now been announced for the upcoming Local Government by-elections, taking place on 6 May.

Ballot box

In 2021, for Cheshire West and Chester Council by-elections, CH64 residents will be voting for one seat in the Neston ward only.

Statements from Candidates

AboutMyArea Neston has written to each of the candidates to invite them to submit a statement by no later than noon Monday 19 April, to a maximum of 300 words.  All those received will be published, simultaneously, at noon on Tuesday 20 April, to give voters the opportunity to see what the candidates are offering, side by side.

Here are all the candidates:

CHESHIRE WEST AND CHESTER COUNCIL

Candidates

For more information about upcoming elections, see the Cheshire West and Chester website.

 

 

