Neston News - Wednesday 21 April 2021

Published: 21st April 2021 09:46
Neston News - Wednesday 21 April 2021

 AboutMyArea Neston is updated daily, ensuring our news is as fresh, accurate and relevant to you as possible.

We realise that you may not have time to check the website every day for updates, so, to help you out, we publish Neston News once a week.

Each Wednesday, this newsletter encompasses all the news from the preceding week, along with forthcoming events and local business news.  It will land in your email inbox on a Wednesday.  All you have to do to receive it is:

 Registration takes just a few moments, then look out for a confirmation email in your inbox. Click on the link and you're all signed up!

If you have previously signed up, but noticed you no longer receive Neston News directly into your inbox, this is due to GDPR changes.  You need to re-subscribe. All is explained in this article.

Available to you is the NestonLife app, dedicated to all things Neston!

For more information about Neston News, NestonLife or AboutMyArea Neston,
please contact Katie by email or call 07368 210509.

Looking for a particular story on AboutMyArea? 
Find out how to search the site here.

