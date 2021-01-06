Get Your Feet Back to Fitness with Neston Chiropody & Podiatry

Published: 6th January 2021 13:29

Put your best foot forward with a treatment at Neston Chiropody and Podiatry

Remaining open during lockdown as a registered HCPC practitioner



Treatments & Services available:



Corns & Calluses

Bunions & Blisters

Nail Trimming

Ingrown Toenails

Nail Surgery

Tired legs

Aching Feet

Foot/Ankle Pain

Knee Pain

Knock Knees

Plantar Fascitis (Arch Pain)

Flat Feet

High Arches

Arthritis

Shin Splints

Heel Spurs

Tendonitis

Growing Pains

Diabetic Foot Assessments

Stress Fractures

Sports Injuries

Bespoke Orthotics

Custom-Made Footwear

For your safety



There is a 'one in one out' policy in place, so please try to be on time for your appointment. The treatment area is thoroughly cleaned between clients.

There is hand sanitiser in place and all staff will be wearing PPE. You can also request a mask for yourself if you wish.

The clinic also has a blue air purification system in place.

Contactless payment is preferred.

Opening Hours -unchanged during lockdown



Tuesday - 8.30am to 8.00pm

Wednesday - 8.30am to 8.00pm

Thursday - 8.30am to 1.00pm

Friday - 8.30am to 5.00pm

Saturday - 9.00am to 1.00pm

For more information or to book an appointment, please contact:

Unit 2

The Royal Arcade

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PD

Tel: 0151 792 3144 or 07599 924923

Email: info@neston-chiropodyandpodiatry.co.uk

Advertisement feature

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.