Online Book Events From Linghams

Published: 15th February 2021 12:40

As the global pandemic rolls on, many local businesses have been hit hard, while internet giants swallow up precious sales that would otherwise have helped pick up the local economy.

Booksellers have long been hard-pressed to compete with the giants, but one local shop continues to fight on. Linghams of Heswall has, throughout the lockdowns and beyond, been involved in an online project to give readers the opportunity to see and hear their favourite authors talk about their work at virtual events, from the comfort of home. In many cases, the price of the ticket also include the book, some even signed!

This programme continues through the new lockdown.

Online Events



Here is a list of upcoming author events taking place online, brought to you by Linghams and ten other independent bookshops under the banner of 'At Home With..Brought to you by The 4 Indies'.

Coming up:

Wednesday 17 February - Pamela Butchart - The Broken Leg of Doom - 11am

Wednesday 17 February - Jon Sopel - UnPresidented - 7.30pm

Thursday 25 February - Jeanine Cummins - American Dirt - 7.30pm

Thurday 4 March - Emma Stonex -The Lamplighters - 7.30pm

Thursday 18 March - Marian Keyes and Chris Brookmyre - In Conversation With Jude Rogers - 7.30pm

Wednesday 24 March - Peter May - The Night Gate - 7pm



Event details on Linghams website here.

Linghams, 248 Telegraph Road, Heswall. Tel 0151 342 7290, email books@linghams.co.uk.

