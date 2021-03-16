Neston

News Archive 2021 Neston Independents - Getting Into the Detail... Published: 16th March 2021 09:06 More information in this article for businesses interested in the Neston Independents project. Your own web app - hosted by us

Subject to funding, we will be able to create a progressive web app for you, your logo and branding - essentially your own mini website. If you would like to see examples, please visit the Neston Life app, click ...More, and look to the foot of the menu at 'Web App Examples' for visual ideas. Whilst we anticipate funding will cover the initial project launch, there will be an ongoing, but moderate, monthly service charge per business. Our aim is to make this as affordable as possible, so that as many businesses as possible can be on board. The initial project will also include some funded photographic work, so we can visualise your physical shop front on-screen and bring the shopping experience to life. Why get involved?

It's the opportunity to get a fantastic online presence for a much lower price tag than it would cost to launch individually.

If you already have an online presence, what is your reach? We can help to drive traffic to you.

Your mini app can be an appointment booking facility, a full-blown shop or something in-between. You will have your own back office to monitor stats and update details. The mini app is web-based so you can advertise your URL elsewhere also.

In addition to presence on the Neston Life app and that direct promotion, the mini-apps will feature on and be promoted through our website. Here are some ideas for how you might make best use of the new platform Facilitate video appointments whereby you can walk around your shop, showcasing products and making suggestion for purchases. Ideal for sale of gifts, for example.



Are you finding taking multiple phone orders hinders your normal working day? Have your orders collated online and deal with them all in one go, at a time that suits you. Great for the butcher!



Are you already up and running taking orders online and delivering/offering collection? Build your menu via Neston Life and negate the need for other third-party apps. This would be a cheaper option if the majority of your orders are retention of existing customers.



Opening hours and availability changeable due to the current circumstances? Let us be the reliable place that people visit to find out your latest information.



You would be creating your own online space, so let's talk about your wants and needs and do our best to meet them.

Engaging With Neston AboutMyArea/CH64 is actively engaging with your audience: We are the only constantly updated news service provided to the Neston community, via the website, our weekly newsletter and social media feeds;



Regular, repeat visitors, many of whom access the website directly;

The Neston Life app, which has already been downloaded almost 4,000 times, by local people actively seeking reliable local information they can trust;

Upwards of 20,000 visits to our wepages each month;



Almost 9,000 social media followers.



