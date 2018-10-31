  • Bookmark this page

Love Neston News? Make Sure You're Signed Up

Published: 7th July 2020 12:49

I love Neston News
 
To receive our weekly guide to everything that's going on in Neston, sign up here.
 
If you used to get it, but it suddenly stopped arriving, that's due to the introduction of GDPR rules in 2018  Here's how to make sure you receive it in future:


STEP 1

This is the home screen.  Click on 'Log in or Join' -

AMA log in

STEP 2

Log in -

AMA log in

STEP 3

If this is the first time you have logged in since Friday 25 May 2018 (when GDPR kicked in), you will now see a splash screen like this.

Tick the box indicated and then press 'Continue.'

AMA terms of use

STEP 4

You will then see this screen - select 'Keep My Current Settings'

AMA login

If you have previously logged on and accepted the GDPR terms, you will still need to check steps 3 and 4 to be certain you are back on our mailing list.

STEP 5

Find your Profile and click on it - 

AMA log in

STEP 6

Scroll down to Your Areas and make sure the box to receive the CH64 newsletter is ticked, then Save.

AMA log in

Now you should be back to normal, but if you have any difficulties with the process, or find that you still do not receive Neston News on the following Wednesday, please contact us by email.

 

 

Comments

jonesy
At 08:09 on 31st October 2018, jonesy commented:
looking forward to receiving more Newsletters !!

Edgar Jones
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

