April is Make a Will Month for St John's

Author: Wirral Hospice St John's Published: 5th March 2020 09:47

Each year, Wirral Hospice St John's is kindly supported by a number of local solicitors who are all willing to draw up Wills at their own expense throughout April.

However, the solicitors are requesting that the individuals make a fair donation to Wirral Hospice St John's in return for this service, which is a suggested minimum donation of £90 for a single Will and £150 for a double Will.

Appointments need to be booked in advance with each of the participating solicitors quoting "Wirral Hospice St John's Make a Will Month". Slots fill up very quickly; early booking is advised so as not to be disappointed.

Making a legally valid will is one of the most important things you can do to ensure that your loved ones are provided for when you are no longer around to look out for them. If you are a homeowner and have children it is even more important to have a Will in place. By appointing guardians you can ensure that your children are looked after by the people that you have chosen as the best people for the job.

The law does not recognise unmarried couples either, so if one of you dies suddenly without a Will, your partner could be left without anything.

Please note that if you use one of the firms of solicitors supporting our Make A Will Month there is no obligation at all to leave a gift in your Will to the Hospice in addition to making a donation towards the cost of the Will-writing service. If you choose to do so though, it is at your discretion and the solicitor is not allowed to inform the Hospice or any other charity you might wish to support after your lifetime.

To find out more information, please get in touch with Julia Evans: 0151 343 0778; juliae@wirralhospice.org or visit www.wirralhospice.org.

Participating solicitors in the Neston area

MGC Solicitors

Andrew McLoughlin

11 High Street

Neston

CH64 9TY

Tel: 0151 336 7405

Wilde & Co

Mr Stephen Wilde

6 Bridge Street

Neston

CH64 9UJ

Tel: 0151 353 1899

