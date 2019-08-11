  • Bookmark this page

Vacancy for Little Neston Ward on Neston Town Council

Published: 15th May 2020 10:45

Following the resignation of Cllr Lynn Bennoch, a casual vacancy has arisen for Town Councillor for the Little Neston Ward of Neston Town Council.

Any ten electors in the ward may call an election by writing to: The Returning Officer, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Council Offices, 4 Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BE; requesting that an election be held to fill the said vacancy.  The request needs to be made within 14 days (not including Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays) from the date of the notice issued by Neston Town Council on Friday 15 May 2020.

Due to the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, if an election is called it will not be held for some time.

If no election is called, the council will attempt to fill the vacancy by co-option.

Cheshire West and Chester Council will advise in due course.

Neston Town Council
Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR
0151 336 3840
council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

 

Neston Town Council

 

At 16:41 on 11th August 2019, undefined commented:
I regret having to resign, but I have done so because throughout my membership of the council I have been marginalised and ignored by other councillors.
