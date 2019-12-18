We're Taking a Break for Christmas

The AboutMyArea and Neston Life team is taking a break for Christmas and New Year.

Our office will close on Wednesday 18 December and we will be back on Monday 6 January.

There will be no editions of Neston News on Christmas Day or New Year's Day (not surprisingly!) The next edition will be published on Wednesday 8 January (deadline for any submissions for that edition is Tuesday 7 January).

However, while we're away, you can still catch up on all the news of the year and upcoming events, as follows:

LOCAL NEWS

WHAT'S ON

REVIEW OF 2019

NEWS ARCHIVE

May we take this opportunity to wish you and your loved ones and friends a Merry Christmas and Happy & Healthy New Year.

Carrie & the AboutMyArea and Neston Life team

