We're Taking a Break for Christmas
|Published: 18th December 2019 07:50
The AboutMyArea and Neston Life team is taking a break for Christmas and New Year.
Our office will close on Wednesday 18 December and we will be back on Monday 6 January.
There will be no editions of Neston News on Christmas Day or New Year's Day (not surprisingly!) The next edition will be published on Wednesday 8 January (deadline for any submissions for that edition is Tuesday 7 January).
However, while we're away, you can still catch up on all the news of the year and upcoming events, as follows:
May we take this opportunity to wish you and your loved ones and friends a Merry Christmas and Happy & Healthy New Year.
Carrie & the AboutMyArea and Neston Life team
Comments
