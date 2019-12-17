Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston
|Published: 17th December 2019 14:21
In a change from their usual end of year showcase, Hip & Harmony CIC held a glittering awards event at Neston Civic Hall to celebrate a fabulous year for all the children who participate in their classes and competition teams.
Teachers Lorna Shields (far left) and Toni Leah-Bond (far right), with Paula Prytherch (centre) and Teachers' Award Winners Finn Ellam, Emily Lewis and Grace Prytherch.
Artistic Director Paula Prytherch said: "We decided to mix it up this year from our usual Christmas showcase to an awards night. As it's the busiest time of year for families, we wanted to keep it stress free and focus on the kids having fun!
"Each class performed a taster of what they've been working on this term, then we had the awards ceremony. We finished the event off with games and a fun disco.
"This format really worked well and the feedback from parents and children has been very positive. There was no ‘backstage chaos' and everyone got to enjoy each others performances and have a lot of fun.
"With the awards sponsored by Neston Life, we made sure that every child received a medal and certificate for all their efforts, and some special awards were handed out as well."
Carrie Spacey from Neston Life presented the Kids' Choice Award to Ruby Weir.
Special Awards:
Poppers - Most Improved - Brooke Miller
Poppers - Hardest Worker - Ella Connell
Groovers - Most Improved - Fay Howman
Groovers - Hardest Worker - Esme Thorne
Lyrical - Most Improved - Emily Seddon
Lyrical - Hardest Worker - Sophie Jones
Little Poppers - Most Improved - Lili Burnett
Little Poppers - Hardest Worker - Abbie Bishop
Boys Only - Most Improved - Odhran Salisbury
Boys Only - Hardest Worker - Luc Sibeon
Teachers' Awards - Emily Lewis, Grace Prytherch, Finn Ellam
Kids' Choice Award - Ruby Weir
Paula added: "We would like to thank all our staff, board of directors and volunteers for their continuous support throughout the year.
"A special thanks goes to Neston Life and Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms for sponsorship and everyone who donated raffle prizes. To Kira Ellam for photography; Gareth Prytherch on sound & lighting; Joanne Lamkin, Louise Sutherland, Margaret Smith, Shaja Tarbuck, Marnie Clark, Kerry Jackson and David Clark for front of house and refreshments."
New members for Street Dance, are welcome. For more information on this and the various arts activities that Hip & Harmony CIC runs throughout the year in Neston, please visit the website here.
Photo Gallery
All photos courtesy of Kira Ellam
