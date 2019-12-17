  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Smooth Store

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Published: 17th December 2019 14:21

In a change from their usual end of year showcase, Hip & Harmony CIC held a glittering awards event at Neston Civic Hall to celebrate a fabulous year for all the children who participate in their classes and competition teams.

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in NestonTeachers Lorna Shields (far left) and Toni Leah-Bond (far right), with Paula Prytherch (centre) and Teachers' Award Winners Finn Ellam, Emily Lewis and Grace Prytherch.

Artistic Director Paula Prytherch said: "We decided to mix it up this year from our usual Christmas showcase to an awards night. As it's the busiest time of year for families, we wanted to keep it stress free and focus on the kids having fun!

"Each class performed a taster of what they've been working on this term, then we had the awards ceremony. We finished the event off with games and a fun disco. 

"This format really worked well and the feedback from parents and children has been very positive. There was no ‘backstage chaos' and everyone got to enjoy each others performances and have a lot of fun.

"With the awards sponsored by Neston Life, we made sure that every child received a medal and certificate for all their efforts, and some special awards were handed out as well."

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in NestonCarrie Spacey from Neston Life presented the Kids' Choice Award to Ruby Weir.

Special Awards:

Poppers - Most Improved - Brooke Miller
Poppers - Hardest Worker - Ella Connell
Groovers - Most Improved - Fay Howman
Groovers - Hardest Worker - Esme Thorne
Lyrical - Most Improved - Emily Seddon
Lyrical - Hardest Worker - Sophie Jones
Little Poppers - Most Improved - Lili Burnett
Little Poppers - Hardest Worker - Abbie Bishop
Boys Only - Most Improved - Odhran Salisbury
Boys Only - Hardest Worker - Luc Sibeon
Teachers' Awards - Emily Lewis, Grace Prytherch, Finn Ellam
Kids' Choice Award - Ruby Weir

Paula added: "We would like to thank all our staff, board of directors and volunteers for their continuous support throughout the year. 

"A special thanks goes to Neston Life and Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms for sponsorship and everyone who donated raffle prizes. To Kira Ellam for photography; Gareth Prytherch on sound & lighting; Joanne Lamkin, Louise Sutherland, Margaret Smith, Shaja Tarbuck, Marnie Clark, Kerry Jackson and David Clark for front of house and refreshments."

New members for Street Dance, are welcome. For more information on this and the various arts activities that Hip & Harmony CIC runs throughout the year in Neston, please visit the website here.

Photo Gallery

All photos courtesy of Kira Ellam

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrates a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrates a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrates a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrates a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrates a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrates a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Hip & Harmony Celebrate a Fantastic Year of Street Dance in Neston

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Shop, Eat, Drink & Stay in Neston | Lifestyle | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies