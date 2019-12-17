Keep Pets Well This Christmas With Timely Advice from PetPals

17th December 2019

PetPals Wirral West have come up with some timely advice to ensure that you keep your dogs and cats safe from foods and other festive items that may be harmful to their health.

Did you know that many of the products you bring into your home, especially for Christmas, are highly poisonous for cats and dogs? Many people don't, so we're warning all pet owners to be vigilant this Christmas, to avoid an unnecessary trip to the vets, or worse.

Christmas is a time when many of our homes are stocked with our favourite festive foods and we're busy getting ready for the holidays. It's all too easy for people to forget that many items in our homes at this time of year, can be highly poisonous, resulting in an emergency trip to the vets to get the dog's stomach pumped or, in some cases, much worse.

Dogs should avoid:

Chocolate

Currants/Sultanas/Grapes

Xmas pudding

Xmas cake

Mince pies

Holly

Mistletoe

Poinsettia

Alcohol

Nuts

Cream

Cooked Bones

Blue Cheese

Onions

Mushrooms

Yeast

Coffee

Salt

Chewing Gum

Cat food

Two other extremely poisonous products for dogs are batteries and anti-freeze. If either of these are ingested it is vital to get them to the vets as soon as possible.

Our feline friends aren't totally risk free when it comes to Christmas either; as the following list will confirm:

Cats should avoid:

Pot plants - daffodils, iris, hyacinth, amaryllis,lilies

Mistletoe

Cooked turkey bones

Onions

Garlic

Chocolate

Nuts

Blue cheese

Christmas cake

Christmas pudding

Mince Pies

Alcohol

Other high risk festive products for cats include:

Christmas trees - some cats might be tempted to climb it so be careful about where its sited and make sure it has a stable base

Decorations - particularly glass baubles which could be dangerous to paws if they fall and break. Artificial snow is best avoided

Tinsel - if cats are tempted to play with it and chew it, there could be intestinal problems as a result

Candles - best kept out of reach of inquisitive cats

Crackers and party poppers - the bangs can frighten cats

For a complete list of foods and items that are poisonous to a dog visit: http://www.vets-now.com/pet-owners/dog-care-advice/poisonous-to-dogs/

