  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Smooth Store

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Keep Pets Well This Christmas With Timely Advice from PetPals

Author: PetPals Wirral West Published: 17th December 2019 15:54

PetPals Wirral West have come up with some timely advice to ensure that you keep your dogs and cats safe from foods and other festive items that may be harmful to their health.

Pepper the PugPepper the pug says ‘Don't let me eat these this Christmas!'

Did you know that many of the products you bring into your home, especially for Christmas, are highly poisonous for cats and dogs? Many people don't, so we're warning all pet owners to be vigilant this Christmas, to avoid an unnecessary trip to the vets, or worse.

Christmas is a time when many of our homes are stocked with our favourite festive foods and we're busy getting ready for the holidays. It's all too easy for people to forget that many items in our homes at this time of year, can be highly poisonous, resulting in an emergency trip to the vets to get the dog's stomach pumped or, in some cases, much worse.

Dogs should avoid:

Chocolate
Currants/Sultanas/Grapes
Xmas pudding
Xmas cake
Mince pies
Holly
Mistletoe
Poinsettia
Alcohol
Nuts
Cream
Cooked Bones
Blue Cheese
Onions
Mushrooms
Yeast
Coffee
Salt
Chewing Gum
Cat food

Two other extremely poisonous products for dogs are batteries and anti-freeze. If either of these are ingested it is vital to get them to the vets as soon as possible.

Our feline friends aren't totally risk free when it comes to Christmas either; as the following list will confirm:

Cats should avoid:

Pot plants - daffodils, iris, hyacinth, amaryllis,lilies
Mistletoe
Cooked turkey bones
Onions
Garlic
Chocolate
Nuts
Blue cheese
Christmas cake
Christmas pudding
Mince Pies
Alcohol

Other high risk festive products for cats include:

  • Christmas trees - some cats might be tempted to climb it so be careful about where its sited and make sure it has a stable base
  • Decorations - particularly glass baubles which could be dangerous to paws if they fall and break. Artificial snow is best avoided
  • Tinsel - if cats are tempted to play with it and chew it, there could be intestinal problems as a result
  • Candles - best kept out of reach of inquisitive cats
  • Crackers and party poppers - the bangs can frighten cats

For a complete list of foods and items that are poisonous to a dog visit: http://www.vets-now.com/pet-owners/dog-care-advice/poisonous-to-dogs/

Going away over the festive period and haven't booked your pet care yet? Or are you going to be looking for help with your pets in the New Year?  Why not give Petpals Wirral West a ring to check their availability? Tel 0151 353 8060 or 07957 455012.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Shop, Eat, Drink & Stay in Neston | Lifestyle | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies