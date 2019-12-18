  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

Published: 18th December 2019 07:37

Pupils and staff at Neston Primary School have embraced the spirit of Christmas this year with everything from a traditional nativity play to community outreach and donations to charity.

Over 250 Christmas meals were made when pupils, staff and guests enjoyed a magnificent Christmas lunch. The school hall was filled with crackers, Christmas jumpers. party frocks and excitement.

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

Every child in the school took part in an Elf Run to raise money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd. So far just over £1000 has been raised.

Teacher Ruth Delap, who organised the Elf Run, said: "We are delighted with the response and generosity of people, especially at this time of the year. What a fabulous event this was."

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

A group of 'Santa's helpers' enjoyed creating snowmen that will be used as table decorations at the Neston Community Christmas Lunch. Head Teacher Rob Golding said: "We are delighted to be helping to support the Christmas meal again this year. It is our pleasure to have made and donated the snowmen."

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

The school hall was fit to bursting when the infant department of the school performed their Nativity Play. Members of the audience were very proud of the cast and thoroughly enjoyed the show.

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

Members of staff kindly donated a number of toys and gifts that will be distributed to local children by the charity Homestart, Wirral. The school's Rotakids group also donated a hamper of Christmas goodies to the residents of Hallwood Court.

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Shop, Eat, Drink & Stay in Neston | Lifestyle | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies