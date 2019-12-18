True Spirit of Christmas is Alive and Well at Neston Primary School

Published: 18th December 2019

Pupils and staff at Neston Primary School have embraced the spirit of Christmas this year with everything from a traditional nativity play to community outreach and donations to charity.

Over 250 Christmas meals were made when pupils, staff and guests enjoyed a magnificent Christmas lunch. The school hall was filled with crackers, Christmas jumpers. party frocks and excitement.

Every child in the school took part in an Elf Run to raise money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd. So far just over £1000 has been raised.

Teacher Ruth Delap, who organised the Elf Run, said: "We are delighted with the response and generosity of people, especially at this time of the year. What a fabulous event this was."

A group of 'Santa's helpers' enjoyed creating snowmen that will be used as table decorations at the Neston Community Christmas Lunch. Head Teacher Rob Golding said: "We are delighted to be helping to support the Christmas meal again this year. It is our pleasure to have made and donated the snowmen."

The school hall was fit to bursting when the infant department of the school performed their Nativity Play. Members of the audience were very proud of the cast and thoroughly enjoyed the show.

Members of staff kindly donated a number of toys and gifts that will be distributed to local children by the charity Homestart, Wirral. The school's Rotakids group also donated a hamper of Christmas goodies to the residents of Hallwood Court.

