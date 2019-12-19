  • Bookmark this page

Next of Kin Sought for Neston Resident Kenneth Ledsom

Published: 19th December 2019 09:10

Wirral Coroner's Office is seeking the next of kin for a Neston resident who passed away recently.

Kenneth Ledsom (89), a resident at Churchill Court, collapsed outside Sainsbury's in the town, early evening on Thursday 12 December.  Despite attempts to revive him, Mr Ledsom died at Arrowe Park Hospital the same night.  There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

If you have any information that may help trace Mr Ledsom's next of kin, please contact Coroner's Investigation Officer Simon Knuckey on 0151 233 0134 or simon.knuckey@liverpool.gov.uk.

During the incident on Thursday a defibrillator was scrambled from Elephant Bank at The Cross, after it was established as the nearest available device at the time.  Sainsbury's does not have a defibrillator installed.

Residents are urged to familiarise themselves with the location of all defibrillators in the local area. These can be found on the AboutMyArea website here, on the Neston Life mobile app (under 'Medical') on a noticeboard at the Town Hall and on the Neston Town Council website.

