Cycling and Walking Route Consultation Underway - Have Your Say

Published: 6th January 2020 09:00

Cheshire West and Chester Council is proposing to improve walking and cycling routes across the borough so that residents are able to make everyday trips more sustainable.

Since the Council declared a climate emergency in April, it has been working on how the authority and its residents can live more sustainably, so as to enable the borough to become carbon neutral.

In the spirit of collaboration, the Council set up a unique working group with members from across a wide range of cycling and walking organisations to create the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP), the plan has been guided by the Active Travel Forum.

The plan consists of detailed proposals which identify new walking and cycling routes through Neston, Chester, Ellesmere Port, Winsford, Northwich, Frodsham and Helsby. Neston is already well served by numerous cycle routes, but new walking routes are being proposed.

Residents are invited to take a look at the proposed routes, view example maps and share their views by taking part in a consultation which runs until 7 February.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader of Council and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, said: "We are facing a climate emergency and are encouraging our residents to lead more sustainable and healthier lives. As part of our efforts to become carbon neutral, we want residents to feel less reliant on their vehicles to carry out day to day activities across short distances.

"Of course, this wouldn't possible without improvements to walking and cycling routes across west Cheshire so that people can make these trips easier. The Council is ambitious about improving and increasing the walking and cycling routes across the towns in our borough, improve access to jobs and services and, in doing so, to increase the health and wellbeing of our residents. We would encourage you to take part in this consultation and share your views on our proposals."

The LCWIP was set up after the Government published a Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy in 2017.

Stephen Perry, from the Chester Cycling Campaign and a member of the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan Working group, said: "Chester Cycling Campaign (CCC) is delighted that Cheshire West and Chester Council has taken the initiative to prepare a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan and we very much appreciate the engagement of a number of CCC members in the project team.

"Based on our local knowledge and experience, we have provided input to identify potential infrastructure improvements to encourage cycling for all level of competence, including those with mobility challenges. We also appreciate the fact that the WSP, the consultant team engaged to support the project, has been inclusive in their approach and have been willing to take on board our recommendations. We all hope the plans will lead to actions."

Once we have gathered your feedback, it will shape the final draft of the plan which will be presented to the Council in the Spring. If approved, the Council then hopes the plan will enable it to take advantage of future and Government funding in order to make the plans a reality.

Take a look at the plans and take part in the consultation by visiting http://cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/cycling-walking-consultation.

Below is a graphic of the proposed area in Neston under consideration. Click on the image to download a larger version in Word. Details of what is being proposed can be found in the Local Walking and Cycling Infrastructure Plan document, downloadable from the Council website on this page.

