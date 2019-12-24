Former Neston MP Andrew Miller Passes Away

Published: 24th December 2019 22:20

We are very sad to report that the former MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, Andrew Miller, has died.

Andrew Miller MP taking photos at Ness Gardens a few years ago. He was MP for the area from 1992 until standing down at the 2015 general election.

Andrew was a popular MP who served his constituents with enthusiasm and great care. He was particularly interested in science and technology, chairing the Commons select committee for over a decade. He was also a keen photographer, a passion he indulged in whenever time allowed.

It is understood that Andrew, who was 70 at the time of his death, had been ill for some time.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Fran, who also served as his secretary for many years, and their three children.

Andrew's successor as local MP, Justin Madders, said: "Everyone who knew Andrew will be deeply saddened to hear of his passing. He served the constituency with distinction for 23 years and everywhere within it are reminders of projects he helped bring to fruition with his unrivalled ability to pull people together behind a shared goal. There is no doubt Ellesmere Port and Neston was a much better place for his involvement.

"I have known him for almost as long as I have been in the Labour Party and during that time he has always been a source of wisdom and advice. I knew his constituents thought highly of him but one thing that really struck me when I took over from him as MP was just how well thought of he was in Parliament as well. Nobody there had a bad word to say about him which in politics is a rare if not unique thing. He conducted himself there just as he did everywhere else, with dignity and decency. Whoever you were you always got treated with the same courtesy and respect by Andrew and his genuine kindness and warmth shone through.

"He was a great friend and mentor to me and I have no doubt there are many many people involved in politics in this region who have benefitted from his guidance. My thoughts are with Fran and the family at this time."

AboutMyArea Neston Editor Carrie Spacey said: "I am so very sad to report this news, particularly at this time of year. Andrew was a great supporter, both of this website from its earliest days and, even before it launched, he helped our family through a difficult time.

"He was kind, a great listener and a true gentleman. Our sincere condolences to Andrew's family and friends."

