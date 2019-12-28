Neston Residents Urged to Beware of Google Voucher Scam

Published: 28th December 2019 11:42

Neston police have seen some reports of scam emails purporting to originate from a local resident, requesting the recipient send the activation codes for Google Vouchers.



On casual inspection the email sender name appears legitimate, however on looking more closely at the full sender email address it is likely to have been "spoofed".

Sgt Kevin Green said: "I would urge local residents to be cautious of unexpected / suspicious emails, and would advise the blocking of such emails, and discourage engaging in conversation with such email correspondence."

