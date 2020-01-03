This January - Cheshire Police Recruitment Drive Begins

Published: 3rd January 2020 11:57

Do you fancy a new challenge for 2020 - something to stretch your knowledge and make the most of your skills?

If so, then a new and exciting career with Cheshire Constabulary could be just the thing for you.

The force is opening its Police Constable Recruitment window on 6 January 2020 - along with a number of other exciting roles within the constabulary.

Nicola Bailey, Head of People Services, said: "In 2020 Cheshire Constabulary will be recruiting for Police Constables, Police Community Support Officers, Specials, Force Control Centre staff and so much more across the force.

"In support of the national Police Constable uplift, there will be many rewarding career opportunities in Cheshire which will start with our PC advert opening in January 2020.

"Joining Cheshire Constabulary as a new Police Constable is the start of an exciting and rewarding journey that could take you anywhere.

"As a Police Constable with Cheshire Constabulary you'll get the chance to make a difference and really contribute to the lives of the people in the community, build relationships and tackle crime. Your job will be to reduce crime and the fear of crime, and promote confidence among local people that the police understand and are prepared to deal with the issues that matter most to them.

"If you've got what it takes, we can offer you a wide range of benefits and rewards. Find out more by going to our website.

If you would like more information about the police recruitment process, please book a space at our recruitment market place on the 9 January 2020.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.