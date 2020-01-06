Festive Fairtrade Feast in Neston

Author: Gaynor Marsden Published: 6th January 2020 09:14

A Festive Fairtrade Feast of cakes fed the fine folk at Neston Market just before Christmas.

In the Town Hall a Fairtrade café provided Fairtrade tea and coffee with a choice of cakes and scones made with Fairtrade ingredients.

The Mayor, Councillor Dominic Roberts, received a framed certificate from Mrs Margaret Heibel, Chair of Neston Fairtrade Group, to celebrate Neston's recently anounced Fairtrade Town Status.

Mr John Tacon brought congratulations from Cheshire West and Chester Fairtrade Group.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.