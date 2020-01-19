Bad News for Willaston Bus Users

Published: 6th January 2020 09:57

From 19th January 2020, the 22 bus service operated by Stagecoach between Chester and West Kirby, will no longer come through Willaston but will instead travel along the A540.

Willaston Residents & Countryside Society have been informed that this was a commercial decision taken by the bus service operator due to insufficient use of the service to justify the loop through Willaston. The service through Neston and Little Neston will continue as timetabled.

Alternative transport



The 272 service will run as normal, so it is possible to get to Chester either by catching this service to Hooton Station or by travelling to Ellesmere Port and getting a bus from there. This service runs at approximately 75 minute intervals during the day.

If you are over 80 years of age and/or have mobility problems, another option is the Plus Bus, which offers bookable door-to-door transport for a small charge. To register, for this service please call 0151 357 0020 or email cheshire@ectcharity.co.uk.

Ellesmere Port and Neston Community Transport also offer a community car scheme, whereby volunteers take elderly, disabled or vulnerable people to appointments and visits. For more information, ring 0151 355 3739 or email epncta@btconnect.com.

