Thank You Neston, from Wirral Scouts and Guides Post

Author: Harold Stockdale Published: 6th January 2020 10:20

Wirral Scouts & Guides Charity Christmas Post is auditing the 2019 scheme and, as a whole, it delivered about 365,000 cards throughout the local area.

Stamps were 35p each and, this year, they had a distinctive design of a smiling snowman. The Neston Area which includes Neston, Burton, Puddington, Willaston and the surrounding area as far as Little Sutton (but not Great Sutton or Ellesmere Port), sold about 22,000 stamps and delivered around 22,500 cards.

Several Wirral-based charities will receive donations, along with the participating Scout and Guide groups. Each group receives a share in proportion to the number of stamps sold within its own "patch" and also the number of cards it delivers.

Apart from providing much-needed income to the charities and the groups, the scheme also develops a community spirit within the young people and others taking part.

All those involved with the scheme in Neston would like to give a huge "Thank You" to the shopkeepers and others who sold the stamps, to the public for buying the stamps and giving us their support and to the many volunteers who delivered the cards

I hope that we can continue the scheme's success in 2020.

Harold Stockdale

Neston Area Organiser

www.wirralcharitypost.org

